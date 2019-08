ICICI Bank is set to acquire a 9.9 per cent stake in India International Exchange for ₹30.5 crore.

The private sector lender, in a regulatory filing on Monday, said it has entered into an agreement with the BSE and India International Exchange (INX) for the proposed investment in the exchange. It said the purpose of the acquisition is investment. INX is an exchange located in GIFT City in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.