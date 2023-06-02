ICICI Bank on Friday announced that it will donate Rs 1,200 crore from its CSR funds to the Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) to set up three new state-of-the-art blocks at TMC hospitals in Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra), Mullanpur (Punjab), and Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh).

The contribution, the single largest from any institution to TMC, will be utilised to set up three new buildings spanning a combined area of 7.5 lakh square feet, equipped with the latest equipment, the bank said in a statement.

The ICICI Foundation for Inclusive Growth, the CSR arm of ICICI Bank, will implement the initiative, which is likely to be completed by 2027, according to the statement.

“With modern equipment and specialised multidisciplinary teams, these new centres of excellence in oncology treatment will provide advanced and evidence-based therapies to nearly 25,000 new patients a year, doubling the present capacity and providing a significant boost to the country’s cancer treatment infrastructure,” the bank said.

Girish Chandra Chaturvedi, Chairman, ICICI Bank, said: “As part of our commitment to promoting healthcare, this initiative will enhance comprehensive cancer care services in different regions of the country by providing patients access to the latest cancer therapies.

“These new buildings will also serve as regional referral centres and mitigate the need for patients to travel long distances to visit the Tata Memorial Hospital at Parel in Mumbai.”

Dr. R. A. Badwe, Director, Tata Memorial Centre, said: ”The infrastructure being added at the three hospitals will provide timely and high quality treatment to people in the region at highly subsidised costs.

“It is critical that advanced cancer care is delivered closer to home so that more people from the region benefit from accessing such therapies.”