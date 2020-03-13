Money & Banking

ICICI Bank to invest ₹1,000 cr in Yes Bank

PTI New Delhi | Updated on March 13, 2020 Published on March 13, 2020

ICICI Bank on Friday said its board has approved investing ₹1,000 crore in Yes Bank.

“This investment is likely to result in ICICI Bank Ltd holding in excess of 5 per cent shareholding in Yes Bank,” the lender said in a regulatory filing.

