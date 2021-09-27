ICICI Bank to offer instant OD to sellers registered on amazon.in

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
ICICI Bank on Monday announced that it has partnered with Amazon India to offer overdraft (OD) facility upto ₹25 lakh to individual sellers and small businesses registered on the e-commerce marketplace amazon.in.
“Driven by API integration, the partnership enables sellers to avail an OD from the Bank in a process — from application to sanction to disbursement — that is entirely digital. Even customers of other banks can avail the OD facility from ICICI Bank, if they are registered as sellers with amazon.in,” it said in a statement.
ICICI Bank launches digital banking solutions for corporates
Leveraging advanced data analytics, ICICI Bank has developed this new facility that functions on the back of a scorecard to instantly evaluate credit worthiness of sellers based on their financial profile, including Credit Bureau scores, it further said.
“This new and improved process will help the sellers, who may otherwise not get access to adequate credit when assessed in the traditional way of using only balance sheets, bank statements and tax returns. We believe that this new proposition resonates with our effort in developing path-breaking innovations for MSME customers and will empower them with new avenues of business expansion,” said Pankaj Gadgil, Head-Self-Employed Segment, SME & Merchant Ecosystem, ICICI Bank.
‘Amazon expects 85% new customers from tier-2 cities’
Vikas Bansal, Director-Amazon Pay India, said, “Our mission is to enable easy and trusted access to credit for sellers with transparent policies and at low costs. Our partnership with ICICI Bank will provide sellers across India with an OD facility instantly and digitally at affordable rates to meet all their current and future requirements.”
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
There are three possible ways to invest in the infrastructure space. Here are our picks for each of these
There is still scope for the dollar index to rise to 94 while it stays above 93
But these small companies come with a big risk too, as 40 per cent of the listings in the last year have ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
Serial entrepreneur Shirish Nadkarni, co-founder, Livemocha and ex Microsoft will be virtually launching his ...
Akash Kapur’s ‘Better to Have Gone’ traces what happens when we believe deeply in a quest and give up ...
In his new book, author Prakash Iyer talks about learnings from real-world experiences
Kathmandu wants out from what it perceives to be a ‘claustrophobic embrace’ with New Delhi, and instead have a ...
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...