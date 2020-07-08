ICICI Bank to raise ₹15,000 crore as capital

Private sector lender ICICI Bank plans to raise as much as ₹15,000 crore of capital.

The decision was taken at a meeting of its board of directors on Wednesday.

“The board, at its meeting held today, has approved raising of funds for an amount aggregating up to ₹150 billion, in one or more tranches, on such terms and conditions as it may deem fit, by way of issuance of securities, through one or more permissible modes including but not limited to a private placement, preferential issue, qualified institutions placement, follow-on public offering or a combination,” ICICI Bank said in a regulatory filing.

On May 9, while announcing its Q4 results, the private sector lender had stated that it would look at further strengthening the balance sheet as opportunities arise.

It has already raised ₹3,090 crore through sale of stake in its life and general insurance subsidiaries last month.

As on March 31, 2020, ICICI Bank had a capital adequacy ratio of 16.11 per cent, which is well above regulatory requirements.

Boosting balance sheets

The bank is the latest to finalise capital raising plans amidst continuing economic uncertainty with the Covid-led crisis and its spillover into the banking financial sector. There are concerns about defaults after the loan moratorium ends after August.

The board of Axis Bank has approved a plan to raise ₹15,000 crore through various instruments, while HDFC Bank plans to raise ₹50,000 crore in the next 12 months by issuing various debt securities.

ICICI Bank scrip closed 1.81 per cent lower at ₹ 368.90 apiece on BSE.