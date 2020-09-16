ICICI Bank to resume seeking approval from RBI to appoint Sandeep Batra as whole-time director

How to easily do your own contact tracing
Daybook is a passcode-protected personal diary, journal and notes app designed to record activities, ...
ICICI Bank said it will resume seeking approval from the Reserve Bank of India for the appointment of Sandeep Batra as a whole-time director.
The proposal was approved by its board in a meeting on Wednesday.
“...the board today approved the proposal to resume seeking approval from RBI for the appointment of Sandeep Batra as a whole-time director (designated as Executive Director) of the Bank, for a period of five years or date of retirement, whichever is earlier, effective from September 17, 2020 or the date of approval from RBI, whichever is later,” it said in a regulatory filing.
The RBI has in November last year rejected a proposal by ICICI Bank for appointment of Batra as an executive director (ED) after SEBI penalised him in a case related to merger of Bank of Rajasthan.
However, the Securities Appellate Tribunal in its order dated September 10, 2020, had amended the SEBI order levying the penalty of ₹2 lakh and had converted it into a warning.
“Therefore, in the facts and circumstances of the matter we convert the monetary penalty of ₹2 lakh imposed on the Appellant to that of a warning. However, we also make it clear that such a warning on a lapse committed in May, 2010 shall not come in the way of career advancement of the Appellant 10 years thereafter, as the Appellant has already suffered consequences of the impugned order in his career,” said paragraph 11 of the SAT order.
Daybook is a passcode-protected personal diary, journal and notes app designed to record activities, ...
The pandemic may just have given tablets a new lease of life. People want them for work-from-home or for ...
The manufacture and delivery of aircraft has slowed down over the last six months because of Covid-19. Ashwini ...
During the pandemic, Indian carriers flew repatriation flights to unscheduled destinations. Can one-off trips ...
193 series of tax-free bonds issued by 14 infrastructure finance companies from FY12 to FY16 are listed and ...
In Thane, Navi-Mumbai, Raigad, the circle rates have been raised between 1.42% and 3%. In certain regions, ...
Understanding interest rate cycles and importance of asset allocation should help
Strong brand and quality land bank should hold it in good stead when demand recovers
The spice that banishes blandness and stodginess from food once launched a thousand ships and territory ...
It’s a market with a voracious appetite for translated works. Publishers race to outbid each other and ...
Several major writers — Tagore, Nabokov and Beckett, among others — translated their works to English, but not ...
There are two options before the government: Pursue a bold reform agenda to resuscitate the economy, or let it ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...