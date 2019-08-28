Money & Banking

ICICI Bank deploys ‘Robotic Arms’ for currency sorting at its chests

K R Srivats New Delhi | Updated on August 28, 2019 Published on August 28, 2019

ICICI Bank becomes the first bank in India to launch ‘Robotic Arms’ for currency note sorting.   -  Bloomberg

ICICI Bank has deployed Industrial ‘Robotic Arms’ for note sorting at its currency chests across 12 cities. It has become the first commercial bank in the country to customise and deploy industrial robots to automate and perform repetitive high volume steps in handling cash processing on high-end note sorting machines.

Anubhuti Sanghai, Head - Operations & Customer Service, ICICI Bank, said, “We have undertaken a large deployment of 14 industrial robotic arms at our prominent currency chests across 12 cities to digitise the currency sorting process. We will continue to invest in further mechanisation of note sorting technology and the next generation machines across all our currency chests.”

The robotic arms have been deployed in New Delhi, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal, Sangli, Mangaluru, Raipur, Siliguri and Varanasi.

These robotic arms now help sort over six million notes every working day and 1.8 billion annually.

