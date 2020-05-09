Money & Banking

ICICI Bank’s mobile ATM services at doorstep of Coimbatore residents

Our Bureau Coimbatore | Updated on May 09, 2020 Published on May 09, 2020

Mobile ATM stationed at Perianaickenpalayam and Vadavalli

ICICI Bank’s mobile ATM has been stationed at Perianaickenpalayam and Vadavalli areas in the city. The vans have been deployed to take key banking services to the doorstep of the residents, as people have been advised to stay at home in the wake of Coronavirus outbreak.

According to a release, the mobile ATM would be stationed for 10 days in the city. It would move to other areas such as Thudiyalur, Saravanampatti, Vellakinar among others in consultation with the authorities.

Apart from cash withdrawals, key services which can be availed by the residents include fund transfer to registered payee, change of PIN, recharge pre-paid mobile and acceptance of fixed deposits.

Customers would be able to do cardless cash withdrawal from this mobile ATM.

