ICICI Bank reported an all-time high quarterly standalone net profit of ₹9,648 crore in first quarter (Q1FY24) on the back of healthy growth in net interest income and non-interest income.

Net profit in the reporting quarter is up 40 per cent year-on-year against ₹6,905 crore in the year-ago period.

The profitability comes despite an increase in operating expenses and net provisions.

The private lender’s consolidated net profit is up 44 per cent to ₹10,636 crore (₹7,385 crore).

Consolidated net profit includes the numbers of principal subsidiaries/associates such as ICICI Securities, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company, ICICI Home Finance, ICICI Prudential Life, among others

Standalone performance

In the reporting quarter, net interest income (the difference between interest earned and interest expended) rose by 38 per cent to ₹18,226 crore (₹13,210 crore).

Other income, which includes fee income, dividend income from subsidiaries/associates, profit/(loss) on sale of investments and miscellaneous income, increased 16.5 per cent to ₹5,435 crore.

Net interest margin (NIM) improved to 4.78 per cent in Q1FY24 compared with 4.01 per cent in Q1FY23. However, this is lower compared with preceding quarter’s 4.90 per cent.

Re-pricing deposits

Sandeep Batra, Executive Director, said: “Term deposit rates have increased significantly over the last six to nine months...So, the sequential decline in NIM reflects the lagged impact of re-pricing of deposits, which is partly offset by increase in yields on loans and investments.

“We do expect re-pricing of deposits over the next couple of quarters. The overall decline in NIM is in line with our expectations. Going forward, we do expect some moderation in NIM to continue...”

Operating expenses rose about 26 per cent yoy to ₹9,523 crore (₹7,566 crore). Net provisions rose about 13 per cent to ₹1,292 crore (₹1,144 crore).

The gross non-performing assets (NPA) to gross advances position improved a shade to 2.76 per cent as at June-end 2023, against 2.81 per cent as at March-end 2023. The net NPA to net advances position was unchanged at 0.48 per cent.

Business growth

Total deposits increased by 17.9 per cent to ₹ 12,38,737 crore as on June-end 2023. The average current account, savings account (CASA) deposits declined to 42.6 per cent as at June-end 2023 against 43.6 per cent as at March-end 2023.

Total advances rose by 18.1 per cent to ₹10,57,583 crore, with domestic advances growing 20.6 per cent and overseas advances declining 29.5 per cent.

Within domestic advances, business banking reported the highest growth of 30.4 per cent, followed by SME business (28.5 per cent), retail loans (21.9 per cent), corporate loans (19.3 per cent) and rural (17.6 per cent).