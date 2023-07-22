ICICI Bank’s net profit for Q1 FY24 is seen rising by around 30 per cent yoy to ₹8,900-9,200 crore, according to analyst estimates. Sequentially, the profit after tax is seen 4-5 per cent lower on the back of higher provisions.

The bank had posted a PAT of ₹9,122 crore for Q4 FY23 and ₹6,905 crore in the year-ago period.

The private sector lender is set to declare its results on Saturday evening. Shares of the bank ended 0.5 per cent higher at ₹1,000.45 on Friday, ahead of the earnings.

Provisions for the bank are seen rising 5-15 per cent on the quarter and 50-65 per cent yoy to ₹1,900 crore, according to brokerage estimates.

Net interest income (NII) for the quarter is also seen rising by over 30 per cent to around ₹17,700 crore. Net interest margin (NIM) is seen moderating slightly to 4.8 per cent from 4.9 per cent in the previous quarter.

Advances for the bank are seen rising 18 per cent YoY, led by growth in retail and SME loans. Deposits are seen higher by about 16 per cent as of June 30.