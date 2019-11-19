ICICI Bank’s way of adding colour to loan mela

Are you a Shah Rukh Khan fan? Been wanting to meet him? Well, you may be among the lucky 100 who will get to meet the brand ambassador of ICICI Bank, but only if you avail a loan during the ‘maha loan dhamaka’ camp, participate in a quiz competition and be among the top 100 winners.

The bank is trying to add colour to the customary offer of zero processing fee or reduction in rate by bringing the brand ambassador into the picture.

The bank, according to its Executive Director Anup Bagchi, plans to organise 2,000 mega loan melas this fiscal. The loan dhamaka at Krishnagiri, Narasingapuram in Attur Taluk, Salem district and Tiruvarur is scheduled to take place on November 19 and 20.

Highlighting some key takeaways of the loan mela, Bagchi said there would be no processing fee on two-wheeler, truck and equipment loans, while there would be a flat processing fee of ₹999 on auto loan, ₹1,499 on personal loan, and ₹2,000 on tractor loan (exclusive of taxes).

The bank will also reduce the processing fee by 50 per cent on Kisan Credit Card and for gold loans above ₹2 lakh.