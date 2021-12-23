ICICI Home Finance to raise ₹685 crore via NCDs

Scaling the population peak in India
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
ICICI Home Finance Company Ltd (IHFCL) is planning to raise ₹685 crore via non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis.
The housing finance company’s committee of executives on Thursday approved the fourth tranche of allotment of 6,850 NCDs (secured, rated, redeemable senior bonds) of face value of ₹10 lakh each. The company, in a regulatory filing, said it will be raising the resources under options.
Also read: Banks, HFCs on hiring spree amid rising home loan demand
IHFCL’s net profit had jumped to ₹46 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2021, against ₹2 crore in the year ago period. As at September-end 2021, the company’s loan portfolio stood at ₹13,706 crore against ₹13,758 crore as at March-end 2021.12.23
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
The stock market shrugged off Covid blues and created wealth for investors. Here’s a review of the performance ...
Heavy reliance on cash movement in the organised space, the ever-increasing use of digital cash, and the RBI’s ...
Many IPOs aay not stand the test of market cycles as a study of US firms shows
Investing in bonds has become easier via fixed income platforms, but don’t forget due diligence
Although immunology jargon has become a part of everyday vocabulary in the pandemic era, it is a formidable ...
Social, environmental, and governance objectives and tech that helps an economy preserve the prosperity of ...
By hoodwinking regulators and lying about the addictive properties of opiates, the Sackler clan encircled ...
A practical guide to climb the corporate ladder
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...