ICICI Home Finance to raise ₹685 crore via NCDs

BL Mumbai Bureau December 23 | Updated on December 23, 2021

The company, in a regulatory filing, said it will be raising the resources under options

ICICI Home Finance Company Ltd (IHFCL) is planning to raise ₹685 crore via non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis.

The housing finance company’s committee of executives on Thursday approved the fourth tranche of allotment of 6,850 NCDs (secured, rated, redeemable senior bonds) of face value of ₹10 lakh each. The company, in a regulatory filing, said it will be raising the resources under options.

IHFCL’s net profit had jumped to ₹46 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2021, against ₹2 crore in the year ago period. As at September-end 2021, the company’s loan portfolio stood at ₹13,706 crore against ₹13,758 crore as at March-end 2021.12.23

