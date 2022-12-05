ICICI Lombard General Insurance has entered into a bancassurance tie-up with AU Small Finance Bank.

The partnership will provide the bank’s customers access to the insurer’s portfolio and enhance penetration across India.

AU Bank is rapidly expanding its distribution footprint across India and the tie-up will further enrich its general insurance offering with digital and paperless solutions offered by ICICI Lombard.

The entire suite of products will be offered across 980+ banking touchpoints spread over 20 States and 2 Union Territories. The customer centric products will provide long-term financial security to customers and their families..

Sanjeev Mantri, Executive Director, ICICI Lombard, said, “As an industry leader, we are excited to partner with AU Small Finance Bank in providing customers a comprehensive product portfolio. This partnership will help further strengthen our distribution and unravel growth opportunities through the bank’s wide network.”

Uttam Tibrewal, Executive Director, AU Small Finance Bank, said, “Expanding our bouquet of financial services and customer value proposition, we wanted to associate with an additional general insurance partner to add value to our existing range of products & services while helping our customers plan for better financial security. We welcome ICICI Lombard as our valued insurance partner who, we believe, has the ability and experience to understand customers’ needs and offer them customised need-based solutions and provide seamless services”