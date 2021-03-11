ICICI Lombard GI’s InstaSpect crosses 10 lakh motor insurance claim approvals

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Do-It-Yourself feature called InstaSpect for vehicle damage assessment has reached the milestone of over 10 lakh motor insurance claim approvals since its launch.

“In the digitally enabled new normal, InstaSpect has gained significant traction with more people using it to get their claims settled from the comfort and safety of their homes,” the private sector general insurer said in a statement on Thursday, adding that as agents and surveyors found it difficult to travel due to social distancing, InstaSpect was the easiest way to settle motor insurance claims seamlessly and instantly.

Launched in 2018, the feature eliminates the need for vehicle damage assessment through a physical survey and instead enables live streaming, allowing virtual assessment, and bringing down the claim approval time to just a few hours.