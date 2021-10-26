ICICI Lombard launches BeFit – cashless OPD and wellness combination to customers

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
ICICI Lombard General Insurance on Tuesday launched the BeFit solution, which will offer customers coverage for their complete OPD requirements, on a cashless basis. “Customers can avail an array of coverage across physical and virtual consultation by general, specialist and super-specialist doctors as well as physiotherapy sessions,” it said in a statement.
Catering to the other out-of-pocket expenses, the BeFit offering covers pharmacy and diagnostics services related expenses as also those related to minor procedures that do not need hospitalisation. ICICI Lombard’s BeFit benefit along with the standard health insurance policy will provide the policyholder with 360-degree support that they require, it further said.
“This comprehensive offering provides a digitally enabled health ecosystem which is integrated to bring more than 11,000+ doctors across cities. The pharmacy service provides with it express service, that is medicine delivered at home within 60 minutes and lab tests both at home and centre visit. The product also offers 24x7 consultations (tele and virtual) by our panel of expert panel of doctors,” said Sanjeev Mantri, Executive Director, ICICI Lombard General Insurance.
