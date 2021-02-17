Money & Banking

ICICI Lombard partners with Flipkart to offer Hospicash insurance

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on February 17, 2021 Published on February 17, 2021

Flipkart has partnered with ICICI Lombard General Insurance to offer Hospicash insurance, which allows consumers to avail a fixed amount for each day of hospitalisation.

“The fixed daily amount enables consumers to pay for incidental medical or emergency expenses. The insurance is affordable price, paperless, and flexible, covering both accidental hospitalisations or planned surgeries or treatment,” the two companies said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Hospicash insurance policy also provides consumers an extra allowance to cover emergency medical expenses as well as travel and post-discharge costs and compensation for loss of income during hospitalisation, the statement further said.

