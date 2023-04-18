ICICI Lombard General Insurance posted an increase of 40 per cent in net profit for Q4 FY23 to ₹437 crore, led by steady premium income growth and an improvement in the combined ratio.

The combined ratio, stood at 104.2 per cent in Q4 compared with 103.2 per cent a year ago. Gross direct premium income (GDPI) was at ₹4,977 crore in Q4 FY23, a YoY growth of 6.7 per cent as against industry-level growth of 16.9 per cent.

Profit after tax for FY23 was 36 per cent higher at ₹1,729 crore. GDPI was at ₹21,025 crore, up 17 per cent and slightly higher than the industry growth of 16.4 per cent. The combined ratio stood at 104.5 per cent at the end of FY23, compared with 108.8 per cent a year ago.

Motor insurance

In the post-earnings call, Gopal Balachandran, CFO and Chief Risk Officer, said that the insurer has seen growth in most segments, especially health, which remains an area of opportunity where it has grown faster than the industry.

On the other hand, ICICI Lombard continued its cautious and guarded approach in motor insurance as competition intensity in certain segments remains high, Balachandran said, adding that the combined ratio for the motor segment was 8–10 per cent better than the industry.

As such, there are signs of easing in pricing heading into FY24, and the insurer continues to invest in expanding the intermediary and agency networks, he said.

The share of motor TP (third party) in the product mix fell to 21 per cent from 24 per cent at the end of FY21, and the share of motor OD (own damage) fell to 20 per cent from 26 per cent over the two-year period. The share of commercial vehicle insurance in terms of GDPI mix increased to 22.3 per cent from 19.6 per cent a year ago.

Balachandran said that the insurer has been actively growing the CV segment for the last 3–4 years as it sees value from an underwriting perspective, adding that the company would hope to maintain this share at 23–25 per cent of the motor portfolio.

ICICI Lombard’s solvency ratio improved to 2.51 times as of March 31, both from 2.45 times a quarter ago and 2.46 times a year ago. The board approved a final dividend of ₹5.50, bringing the total dividend for FY23 to ₹10.00 per share.

On the recent cap announced by IRDAI on expenses of management (EoM) for commission payouts, Balachandran said that for FY23, ICICI Lombard’s ratio of 29.6 per cent was under the regulatory threshold of 30 per cent, based on the gross written premium, and is expected to remain at similar levels.