ICICI Lombard General Insurance (ICICI) on Friday reported a 20.2 per cent increase in net profit for the second quarter ended September 2024 at ₹694 crore. The general insurer had recorded a net profit of ₹ 577 crore in the year-ago period.
For the quarter under review, total income rose to ₹ 5,850 crore (₹5,049 crore).
The Board of Directors of the company has declared an interim dividend of ₹ 5.50 per share.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.