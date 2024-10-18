ICICI Lombard General Insurance (ICICI) on Friday reported a 20.2 per cent increase in net profit for the second quarter ended September 2024 at ₹694 crore. The general insurer had recorded a net profit of ₹ 577 crore in the year-ago period.

For the quarter under review, total income rose to ₹ 5,850 crore (₹5,049 crore).

The Board of Directors of the company has declared an interim dividend of ₹ 5.50 per share.