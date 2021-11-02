ICICI Lombard ties up with Vega Helmets

ICICI Lombard General Insurance has partnered with Vega to offer personal accident insurance cover on every online purchase of Vega helmet.

“The personal accident insurance policy will provide individuals with the benefit of accidental death with sum insured of ₹1 lakh. The cover is applicable on a worldwide basis,” it said in a statement.

Sanjeev Mantri, Executive Director, ICICI Lombard said, “ICICI Lombard has always been a stout supporter of road safety and has undertaken several activities under our ‘Ride to Safety’ initiative which aims at creating awareness about safety rules. Taking the spirit ahead, this tie-up takes us one step closer to ensuring an individual’s personal security.”

Girdhari Chandak, MD, Vega Helmets said, “We are glad that through our tie-up with ICICI Lombard General Insurance, we are able to protect both the riders’ physical and financial well-being and provide them with a holistic and well-rounded bundle of protection.”