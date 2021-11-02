Money & Banking

ICICI Lombard ties up with Vega Helmets

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on November 02, 2021

To offer personal accident insurance cover on every online purchase of Vega helmet

ICICI Lombard General Insurance has partnered with Vega to offer personal accident insurance cover on every online purchase of Vega helmet.

“The personal accident insurance policy will provide individuals with the benefit of accidental death with sum insured of ₹1 lakh. The cover is applicable on a worldwide basis,” it said in a statement.

Sanjeev Mantri, Executive Director, ICICI Lombard said, “ICICI Lombard has always been a stout supporter of road safety and has undertaken several activities under our ‘Ride to Safety’ initiative which aims at creating awareness about safety rules. Taking the spirit ahead, this tie-up takes us one step closer to ensuring an individual’s personal security.”

Girdhari Chandak, MD, Vega Helmets said, “We are glad that through our tie-up with ICICI Lombard General Insurance, we are able to protect both the riders’ physical and financial well-being and provide them with a holistic and well-rounded bundle of protection.”

Published on November 02, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like