hamburger

Money & Banking

ICICI Pru Life posts improvement in PAT

BL Mumbai Bureau | Updated on: Jan 19, 2022
image caption

Premium earned edged up about 2 per cent y-o-y to ₹9,344 crore

January 18

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company’s net profit nudged up about 2 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) to ₹311 crore in the third quarter against ₹305 crore in the year ago quarter.

Investment income (net of provision for diminution in value of investments) declined sharply to ₹734 crore in the reporting quarter (₹19,491 crore in the year ago quarter).

Premium earned, including new business premium (NBP), edged up about 2 per cent y-o-y to ₹9,344 crore in the reporting quarter (₹9,152 crore), and the NBP increased 10 per cent y-o-y to ₹3,787 crore.

Benefits paid (net) was up 12 per cent y-o-y to ₹7,665 crore (₹6,817 crore). This is inclusive of the interim bonus.

AUM growth

Assets under management grew 16 per cent y-o-y to ₹2,37,560 crore against ₹2,04,872 crore in the year-ago period.

Value of new business (VNB) in the nine months (9M) of the current financial year increased 35 per cent y-o-y to ₹1,388 crore. VNB margin improved to 27.1 per cent in 9MFY22 against 26 per cent in 9MFY21.

Persistency Ratio on a 13th and 25th month premium basis improved to 80.9 per cent (from 80.4 per cent in Q3FY21) and 73.5 per cent (68.2 per cent), respectively.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd
Quarterly Results
Published on January 18, 2022

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you