ICICI Prudential Life Insurance launches AI-powered voice chatbot on Google Assistant

Updated on August 31, 2020

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance has launched an AI-powered voice chatbot, LiGo, on Google Assistant as part of its customer service initiative.

“Expanding its innovation quotient by leveraging digital technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), the company has added another layer of convenience for its customers. Extending LiGo functionalities to Google Assistant is part of the company's strategy to be present on platforms preferred by customers and to offer them an immersive experience,” ICICI Prudential Life Insurance said in a statement on Monday, adding that it enabled the company's policyholders to have their queries addressed by simple voice commands.

About 3.5 lakh voice chats are conducted on chatbot LiGo every month, it further said. Customers can leverage any of these digital enablers to perform an assortment of transactions.

