ICICI Prudential Life Insurance raises ₹1,200 crore via NCDs

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance has raised ₹1,200 crore of debt capital through a private placement of non-convertible debentures.

In a regulatory filing, the insurer said the Strategy Committee, through its resolution dated November 6, has allotted 12,000 unsecured, rated, listed, redeemable, subordinated, taxable, fully paid-up, non-cumulative NCDs, each bearing a face value of ₹10 lakh aggregating to ₹1,200 crore.

“This debt capital raise, which is the largest by any insurance company in India, will further increase the resilience and financial strength of the company, and the proceeds shall be utilised in the normal course of the company’s business activities,” ICICI Prudential Life Insurance said in a statement on Friday.

The private sector insurer has a solvency ratio of 205 per cent as on September 30against the regulatory requirement of 150 per cent.

“We have proactively used the opportunity offered by benign debt market conditions for the benefit of all the stakeholders of the company. This capital will be used to support our future business growth, including that of the protection segment,” said NS Kannan, MD and CEO, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance.

The NCDs are in the nature of subordinated debt, with a coupon of 6.85 per cent per annum and a tenor of 10 years, with a call option at the end of five yearsand annually thereafter.