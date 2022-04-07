ICICI Securities partners CoverStack for insurance selling

ICICIdirect, a financial products distributor, and CoverStack, a B2B digital platform for insurance services, have entered into a partnership whereby ICICIdirect’s customers can use CoverStack to search, customise, compare, and buy health and motor insurance.

CoverStack, which also operates Coverfox Insurance (coverfox.com), follows a plug-and-play model, providing technological solutions and insurance infrastructure to banking, financial services, and Insurance players.

ICICIdirect is a registered corporate agent, offering insurance products from several life, general, and health insurance companies.

Kedar Deshpande, Head of Retail Distribution, ICICI Securities, said, “We at ICICIdirect have built a franchise comprising a 7-plus million customer base, which is growing by around 2 lakh per month. Using our partnership with CoverStack, we will be able to provide appropriate insurance products to these customers based on their life-stage and needs.

“ ... (with) CoverStack’s plug-and play-model, we will be able to on-board future insurance principals quickly, thereby offering more choice to our customers.”

John Mayne, Executive Director, CoverStack, said, “CoverStack is a one-stop-shop solution to buy insurance and manage claims digitally. Our vision is to eliminate the technology hassle which comes with setting up a digital insurance platform for our partners.

“In just a few clicks, customers of ICICI Securities can now fulfill their insurance requirements easily.”

