ICICI Securities partners CoverStack for insurance selling

ICICIdirect, a financial products distributor, and CoverStack, a B2B digital platform for insurance services, have entered into a partnership whereby ICICIdirect’s customers can use CoverStack to search, customise, compare, and buy health and motor insurance.
CoverStack, which also operates Coverfox Insurance (coverfox.com), follows a plug-and-play model, providing technological solutions and insurance infrastructure to banking, financial services, and Insurance players.
ICICIdirect is a registered corporate agent, offering insurance products from several life, general, and health insurance companies.
Kedar Deshpande, Head of Retail Distribution, ICICI Securities, said, “We at ICICIdirect have built a franchise comprising a 7-plus million customer base, which is growing by around 2 lakh per month. Using our partnership with CoverStack, we will be able to provide appropriate insurance products to these customers based on their life-stage and needs.
“ ... (with) CoverStack’s plug-and play-model, we will be able to on-board future insurance principals quickly, thereby offering more choice to our customers.”
John Mayne, Executive Director, CoverStack, said, “CoverStack is a one-stop-shop solution to buy insurance and manage claims digitally. Our vision is to eliminate the technology hassle which comes with setting up a digital insurance platform for our partners.
“In just a few clicks, customers of ICICI Securities can now fulfill their insurance requirements easily.”
.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.