ICICI Bank launches co-branded credit cards with Emirates Skywards

ICICI Bank on Tuesday announced its partnership with Emirates Skywards to launch a range of co-branded credit cards.
Named, ‘Emirates Skywards ICICI Bank Credit Card’, the bouquet of cards enables customers to earn reward points-- called Skywards Miles-- on travel, lifestyle and everyday spends, it said in a statement.
Published on
March 15, 2022
