ICICI Bank launches co-branded credit cards with Emirates Skywards

BL Mumbai Bureau | Updated on: Mar 15, 2022

ICICI Bank on Tuesday announced its partnership with Emirates Skywards to launch a range of co-branded credit cards.

Named, ‘Emirates Skywards ICICI Bank Credit Card’, the bouquet of cards enables customers to earn reward points-- called Skywards Miles-- on travel, lifestyle and everyday spends, it said in a statement.

Published on March 15, 2022
ICICI Bank Ltd
credit cards and debit cards

