ICICI Bank signs MoU with Santander UK Plc

Private sector lender ICICI Bank has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with British bank Santander UK to collaborate for the banking requirements of UK corporates operating in India.

“The MoU establishes a framework of partnership between the banks for financial service requirements of the corporate customers in the India – UK corridor,” it said in a statement.

ICICI Bank will provide banking solutions across trade, cross-border payments, supply chain, treasury solutions and retail banking to the UK corporates operating in India while Santander UK will support Indian corporates and new age businesses for their requirements in UK.

“UK ranks amongst the top 10 countries investing in India. This MoU helps to provide seamless banking services for corporates in the UK-India corridor,” said Sriram H Iyer, Head - International Banking Group, ICICI Bank.