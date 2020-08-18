IDBI Bank gets shareholders’ nod to raise ₹11,000 cr

Print your vegetarian squid
Michelin-starred chefs are using high-tech tools in the kitchen and rooting for green
IDBI Bank on Tuesday said it has received shareholders’ approval to raise up to ₹11,000 crore by issuing shares through various modes.
The decision was taken at the bank’s annual general meeting that took place on August 17, 2020, through audio-visual means.
The AGM (represented by shareholders) enabled the resolution for issue of shares aggregating up to ₹11,000 crore (inclusive of premium amount) through various modes of issue, including QIP (qualified institutions placement), said the LIC-backed private sector lender in a regulatory filing.
Among other resolutions passed at the AGM were re-appointment of Rajesh Kandwal as rotational director as a nominee of LIC, IDBI Bank said.
Besides, the shareholders gave nod to appoint Meera Swarup and Anshuman Sharma as rotational directors during their tenure as government nominee directors on the board, it added.
LIC held 51 per cent share in IDBI Bank as on June 30, 2020, while the government shareholding stood at 47.11 per cent, as per the data on BSE.
Originally a public sector lender, IDBI Bank became a private sector firm post-acquisition of 51 per cent stake in it by LIC in January 2019.
Insurance behemoth LIC is 100 per cent government-owned.
IDBI Bank said the MD & CEO replied to queries raised by shareholders on various issues during the AGM, provided clarifications and also noted the suggestions given by them.
Shares of IDBI Bank closed 2.07 per cent up at ₹39.40 on the BSE.
Michelin-starred chefs are using high-tech tools in the kitchen and rooting for green
The entry-level Full HD video-camera targets dilettante videographers, students, teachers and vloggers
Ambika Sharma,Founder and MD, Pulp Strategy1. I start my day early and work out for an hour, five times a ...
The right policy push will help the country get back its competitive edge
Our investment policy has ensured a good quality portfolio, says CIO Manish Kumar
Weak government finances and private capex could pose downside risks to prices
October futures likely to consolidate between ₹50,000 and ₹53,000
Global demand won’t return to 2019 levels until at least 2022, forecast three agencies
What does it mean to be free? On Independence Day, BLink presents a special issue that explores the freedoms ...
On the 73rd anniversary of our independence, a quiz on freedom struggles from around the world.Break free1 On ...
The unfurling of the tricolour on August 15, 1947, heralded the beginning of a new India. Glimpses of ...
Even after seven decades of Independence, India’s policymakers are loath to adopt liberal economic principles ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...