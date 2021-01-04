Money & Banking

IDBI Bank launches Video KYC Account Opening facility to open Savings Bank Account

Our Bureau. Mumbai | Updated on January 04, 2021 Published on January 04, 2021

IDBI Bank has launched a Video KYC Account Opening (VAO) facility to open Savings Bank Accounts.

Through VAO, a customer can open a savings bank account from the convenience of his/her house or office as there are no physical forms to be filled and no visits to be made to the branch, IDBI Bank said in a statement.

Suresh Khatanhar, Deputy Managing Director, IDBI Bank, inaugurated a centralized Video-KYC hub at Mumbai.

Khatanhar said VAO – Video KYC Account Opening comes close on the heels of the ‘I Quick’ mobile app-based account opening and ‘WhatsApp Banking’ facilities the bank had launched recently.

IDBI Bank Ltd
