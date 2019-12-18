Money & Banking

IDBI Bank: Ministry issues advisory to central, state governments on grant of business

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on December 18, 2019 Published on December 18, 2019

Central and State governments, their departments, agencies, and institutions should continue to consider IDBI Bank for grant of government business, the Finance Ministry has said in an advisory.

The advisory comes in the wake of the above mentioned entities withdrawing their funds/ deposits with IDBI Bank, not being invited to offer bids for deposits, or expressed their inability to continue granting government business after IDBI Bank became a subsidiary of the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) in January 2019. LIC owns 51 per cent stake in the bank.

The ministry underscored that LIC is a wholly-owned Government of India entity. LIC and the Government together hold 97.46 per cent stake in the bank. Hence, central and state government entities could continue to consider IDBI Bank for grant of government business.

