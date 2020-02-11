IDBI Bank net loss widens to ₹5,763 crore in Q3

End in sight to wind energy’s plight
The government has finally moved the meter that could push the sector towards viability, says M Ramesh
IDBI Bank’s net loss widened to ₹5,763 crore in the third quarter ended December-end 2019 against ₹4,185 crore in the year-ago period. The LIC-promoted bank attributed the loss mainly to the exercise of the option of lower tax rate, leading to a one-time hit of ₹6,273 crore.
Rakesh Sharma, MD and CEO, emphasised that but for this one-time hit, the bank would have posted a net profit of ₹418 crore. He added that the bank has witnessed a turnaround at the profit before tax (PBT) level after 12 consecutive quarters of losses. PBT in the reporting quarter was at ₹756 crore against a loss of ₹5,805 crore in the year-ago quarter.
Sharma observed that barring one parameter (return on assets), IDBI Bank has complied with the remaining three parameters (capital, asset quality and leverage) to come out of Reserve Bank of India’s restrictive prompt corrective action framework. The bank made an overall recovery of ₹3,136 crore in the quarter, including in Essar Steel (₹2,255 crore), and other accounts referred to the National Company Law Tribunal.
Net interest income (the difference between interest earned and interest expended) improved 13 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) at ₹1,532 crore (₹1,357 crore in the year-ago quarter). Despite a 10 per cent decline in interest income, NII was supported by an 18 per cent decline in interest expenses.
Non-interest income jumped 83 per cent y-o-y to ₹1,278 crore against ₹698 crore in the year-ago period.
The bank made accelerated provision of ₹1,679 crore towards non-performing assets (NPAs). This helped it to reduce the net NPAs to net advances ratio to 5.25 per cent in the reporting quarter from 5.97per cent in the preceding quarter and 14.01 per cent in the year-ago quarter.
The provision coverage ratio increased to 92.41per cent, which is one of the highest in the industry, from 75.21 per cent in the year-ago quarter. The net NPA has come down to ₹6,805 crore (against ₹21,360 crore in the year-ago period) and the provision for the same will be spread over the next three to four years.
Of the gross NPA of ₹49,503 crore (₹52,053 crore in the preceding quarter), the bank has made 100 per cent provisioning on ₹36,306 crore, said Sharma. Recoveries and upgradation (₹3,431 crore) were higher than the slippages (₹2,113 crore includes two accounts aggregating ₹1,295 crore) in the reporting quarter. Write-offs amounted to ₹2,239 crore (₹384 crore in the preceding quarter).
Excluding these two accounts, which also includes a large non-banking finance company, slippages were at ₹818 crore. Sharma said the bank’s endeavour is that slippages should not be more than ₹800 crore every quarter. The bank expectsup to ₹1,300 crore via sale of NPAs to asset reconstruction companies in the reporting quarter.
The government has finally moved the meter that could push the sector towards viability, says M Ramesh
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...
It’s important to have the right asset allocation mix based on your risk profile and financial objectives
Since our last buy call in April 2019, the stock of gas importer and regasifier Petronet LNG has gained about ...
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
New products, steady input cost and strong demand forecast make the stock attractive
The tag line said ‘Go IndiGo’ and the Indian air traveller heartily obliged, making the low-cost airline with ...
On February 8, 1971, the NASDAQ stock market index opened for the first time. This quiz is all about stocks ...
Arriving in Mumbai’s international terminal I am reminded of the city’s specialness. The art at the airport, ...
The Oscar-winning film is a heartbreaking tale fuelled by the universal tragedy of class inequality
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...