IDBI Bank offers uniform three-month moratorium to all borrowers

Shine a light on nurses & midwives
This year’s World Health Day (April 7) comes in the midst of a health crisis in the form of the novel ...
IDBI Bank has said it will offer a uniform three-month moratorium on standard term loan repayments to all its borrowers.
Within 24 hours of an RBI announcement in this regard, the bank started sending out SMSes to borrowers informing them that it is “pleased to grant three moratorium on three instalments of your loan account...up to May 31, 2020.”
Wherever the March 2020 instalment has already been paid by the borrower, the relief would be applicable for EMIs payable in April and May. The borrower is not required to make a separate request.
Interest shall continue to accrue on the outstanding portion of the loan during the moratorium period and will be added in the loan amount outstanding, which might result in a marginal increase in EMI. It is, however, not clear whether the moratorium is applicable to credit card dues or not.
To ease the EMI pressure on scores of borrowers amid the pandemic, the RBI on Friday permitted all commercial banks and NBFCs to grant a three-month moratorium on instalment payments on all term loans outstanding as on March 1, 2020.
“The scheme will be uniformly applicable to all standard term loans under structured retail assets (home loan, mortgage loan, auto loan, personal loan, education loan and loan for insurance premium) as on March 1, 2020,” said a notification posted on the IDBI Bank website.
It further said the moratorium is for three months on payment of all instalments falling due between March 1, 2020 and May 31, 2020, and it will not raise the instalment demand during this period. The repayment schedule accordingly will be extended by three months, it added.
If any borrower wishes to make an EMI payment during the moratorium period, it can be remitted to the loan account as pre-payment and the same will be adjusted against the principal amount of the loan. This will attract no pre-payment charge.
“ECS/SI option will not be active during this period, hence the EMI payment, if desired by the customer, has to be paid by him/her separately,” it said.
Instalments/amount overdue on or before March 31 need to be cleared to “avoid penal charges and down-gradation of account and slippage in credit rating”, it added.
This year’s World Health Day (April 7) comes in the midst of a health crisis in the form of the novel ...
Dr. Vivek Singh, Supreme Court Lawyer 1. Regular exercise helps maintain a healthy weight and I start my day ...
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is urging the general public not to buy medicines from unauthorised ...
There is an urgent need to understand that abortion is not a “crime” nor “killing” but an issue of personal ...
Investors are well-advised to continue their systematic investment plans in mutual funds in the ongoing ...
Borrowers gain from rate cut, but think twice before claiming the moratorium
As value of investments decrease and prices of essentials increase, managing personal finance assumes great ...
Silver rose 14 per cent last week, outshining gold, breaks beyond ₹40,000
Covid-19 is redefining the concept of work from home, spurring creativity and exposing the vulnerabilities of ...
Employees the world over are working from home as they attempt to sidestep a virulent disease. This may not be ...
Neil Diamond has tweaked an old hit; Baba Sehgal is out with a new single. Musicians are killing the virus ...
To mark World Idli Day on March 30, New Jersey-based artist Sarasvathy TK is showcasing this steamed wonder ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...