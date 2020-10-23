IDBI Bank posts ₹324-cr net profit in Q2

IDBI Bank reported a net profit of ₹324 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2020, against a net loss of ₹3,459 crore in the year-ago period.

Net profit in the reporting (Q2) quarter jumped 125 per cent vis-a-vis the preceding quarter’s ₹144 crore.

The bottomline in Q2 FY21 was supported by a reversal in loan-loss provisions aggregating ₹165 crore. The bank had made loan-loss provisions aggregating ₹3,545 crore in the year ago quarter.

Net interest income (difference between interest earned and interest expended) edged up 4 per cent year-on-year to ₹1,695 crore (₹1,631 crore).

Other income, comprising income from non-fund-based banking activities such as commission, fees, earnings from foreign exchange and derivative transactions, profit and loss from sale of investments and recoveries from written off accounts, too, nudged up 4 per cent you to ₹1,072 crore (₹1,033 crore).

Net interest margin improved to 2.70 per cent for Q2 FY21 from 2.33 per cent in Q2 FY20.

Operating profit was up 23 per cent you at ₹1,246 crore (₹1,009 crore in the year-ago period).

Referring to the Reserve Bank of India's Resolution framework for Covid-19 related stress (August 6, 2020 circular), the bank said as a prudent measure it has made provision of ₹270 crore towards the expected provisioning requirement for cases to be restructured under the resolution framework.

IDBI Bank has made Covid-19-related provision of ₹247 crore in March 2020 quarter and ₹189 crore in June 2020 quarter, with the cumulative provision of ₹436 crore as at September 30, 2020. “The provision made by the bank is more than minimum required as per the RBI guidelines,” the bank said in its notes to accounts.

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined to 25.08 per cent of gross advances as at September-end 2020 against 29.43 per cent as at September-end 2019.

Net NPAs declined to 2.67 per cent of net advances as at September-end 2020 against 5.97 per cent as at September-end 2019.

Business declines

Deposits declined 3 per cent yoy to ₹2,23,915 crore as at September-end 2020. Share of CASA (current account, savings account) deposits in total deposits improved to 48.33 per cent as on September 30, 2020, against 44.87 per cent as on September 30, 2019.

Advances were down 5 per cent yoy to ₹1,26,103 crore. Within the advances portfolio, the composition of corporate versus retail was realigned to 42:58 as on September 30, 2020, against 47:53 as on September 30, 2019.