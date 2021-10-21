IDBI Bank Q2 results: Net profit up 75%

IDBI Bank reported a 75 per cent year-on-year (yoy) increase in second quarter standalone net profit at ₹567crore, supported by a huge write-back in provisions for non-performing assets (NPAs) and lower tax expense.

The Bank had posted a net profit of ₹324 crore in the year ago quarter.

Net interest income increased 9 per cent yoy in the reporting quarter to ₹1,854 crore (₹1,694 crore in the year ago quarter).

Other income, including income from non-fund based banking activities such as commission, fees, earnings from foreign exchange and derivative transactions, and profit and loss from sale of investment, declined about 4 per cent yoy at ₹846 crore (₹881 crore).

The received a write-back of ₹1,426 crore in provisions for NPAs against ₹165 crore in the year ago quarter. Tax expense burden was lower at ₹215 crore (₹347 crore).

As at September-end 2021, gross advances barely nudged up to ₹1,64,506 crore (₹1,63,841 crore as at September-end 2020).

Rakesh Sharma, MD & CEO, said the Bank has built up a sanctions pipeline in the mid and large corporate segments and disbursals are expected to pick up from year-end onwards.

The Bank expects to grow its corporate loan book by about ₹6,000 crore in the current financial year.

Samuel Joseph, Deputy Managing Director, said the Bank has an exposure of about ₹400 crore to the SREI group, which is undergoing corporate insolvency resolution process, and has made 100 per cent provision towards this exposure. IDBI Bank recovered ₹196 crore from DHFL.

P Sitaram, CFO, emphasised that the Bank will grow the corporate loan book even as the emphasis will continue to be on structured retail loans.

Gross NPAs declined about ₹1,186 crore during the reporting quarter to ₹34,408 crore.

Gross NPAs as a percentage of gross advances declined to 20.92 per cent against 21.48 per cent in the preceding quarter. Net NPAs, however, nudged up to 1.62 per cent of net advances against 1.56 per cent.

Fresh slippages rose by ₹1,438 crore (₹1,332 crore in the first quarter). The Bank settled NPAs aggregating ₹1,436 crore (₹587 crore).

ends