IDBI Bank sells 23% stake in life insurance arm to Ageas

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
IDBI Bank on Thursday said it has sold 23 per cent stake in IDBI Federal Life Insurance Company Ltd (IFLI) to Ageas Insurance International NV for ₹507.10 crore.
Following this transaction, the joint venture has been rebranded as Ageas Federal Life Insurance Company Ltd, IDBI Bank said in a statement.
IFLI is a three-way joint venture of IDBI Bank, Belgium’s Ageas and Federal Bank. After the conclusion of the stake sale, IDBI Bank’s shareholding in IFLI has come down to 25 per cent from the earlier 48 per cent.
The shareholding of Ageas in IFLI has gone up to 49 per cent from 26 per cent earlier.
Federal Bank continues to hold 26 per cent stake in IFLI.
On August 6, 2020, IDBI Bank had informed the exchanges that it has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) to sell 27 per cent of its stake in its joint venture (JV) arm IFLI to other JV partners — 23 per cent to Ageas Insurance International NV (Ageas) and 4 per cent to The Federal Bank Ltd (Federal Bank).
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
I am nearing 60 years of age and have mutual fund holdings worth over ₹33 lakh that I have accumulated through ...
They offer life cover and assured returns
Investors can do certain basic checks regularly to protect themselves from broker-related frauds
Investors in 30% bracket can consider tax-free bonds as they offer relatively better returns
You’ve been tough, but some lessons are best learnt the hard way. A farewell note
The former five-time world champion on mentoring the young, women in chess and watching The Queen’s Gambit
For a form of art that is so dependent on human interaction and collaboration, theatre this year has been ...
The year 2020 has shown we can endure a lot, for longer than we thought possible, and that we will find a way ...
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...