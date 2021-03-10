IDBI Bank to be taken out of PCA framework

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Reserve Bank of India has decided to take IDBI Bank out of the Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) framework, subject to certain conditions and continuous monitoring.
This development comes in the backdrop of the Union Budget announcement that the Government is working towards strategic disinvestment of its stake in IDBI Bank in FY 2022.
RBI had invoked PCA against IDBI Bank in 2017 in view of high non-performing assets and negative return on assets.
Under PCA, usually expansion of a bank's branch is restricted and lending is narrowed to relatively less risky segments to nurse it back to health.
The Board for Financial Supervision (BFS), which reviewed the performance of IDBI Bank in its meeting held on February 18, 2021, noted that in line with the published results for the quarter ending December 31, 2020, the bank is not in breach of PCA parameters on regulatory capital, net NPA (non-performing assets) and leverage ratio.
“The bank has provided a written commitment that it would comply with the norms of minimum regulatory capital, net NPA and leverage ratio on an ongoing basis and has apprised RBI of the structural and systemic improvements it has put in place, which would help it in continuing to meet these commitments,” RBI said in a statement.
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is the promoter of IDBI Bank holding 49.24 per cent shareholding and Government of India is the co-promoter (without management control) holding 45.48 per cent shareholding.
Meanwhile, the bank is planning to set off accumulated losses of about Rs 44,500 crore against the balance standing to the credit of the Securities Premium Account (SPA) after the declaration of its fourth quarter (Q4FY21) financial results.
According to the Draft Scheme for setting off accumulated losses as on April 1, 2021 against SPA, this balance sheet neutral exercise of re-arrangement of liabilities will enable the bank to represent its true financial position. It will also help the bank raise resources via AT (Additional Tier) 1 Bonds in the near future as it will become eligible to make coupon payments.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
This Women’s Day, we discuss the features of a few financial products that aim to help you save, get insured ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 make a strong bounce-back, but test resistances
Avenue Supermarts (₹3,286.1): Makes fresh all-time highIn October last year, the stock of Avenue Supermarts ...
The exchange-traded fund ticks all boxes as an efficient tool to track gold prices
The ‘Mirzapur’ actor on streaming platforms, the web drama that was the turning point in his career — and his ...
A cop, a poet, a wedding planner, an outraged wife: On International Women’s Day, a look at diverse stories ...
Amitav Ghosh adapts a legendary tale into a prescient warning in verse for the modern world
India’s privacy law must balance the rights of children with online safety
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...