IDBI Bank’s Board to consider ₹8,000 cr resource raising for FY23

BL Mumbai Bureau | Updated on: Mar 24, 2022

The resources will be borrowed in one or more tranches

IDBI Bank’s Board is planning to consider a proposal for approving Rupee Bond borrowings limit of about ₹8,000 crore for FY 2022-23. The Bank’s Board will meet on March 29, 2022, to consider the aforementioned proposal. The resources will be borrowed in one or more tranches, as per IDBI Bank’s exchange filing.

Earlier in March 2021, IDBI Bank’s Board had approved Rupee Bond borrowing limit of ₹8,000 Crore (including Additional Tier 1 Bonds and Senior/ Infrastructure Bonds of up to ₹3,000 crore and ₹1,000 crore, respectively) to be borrowed in one or more tranches during the FY 2021-22.

Published on March 24, 2022
