IDBI Bank’s stake sale agreement ends uncertainty around IDBI Federal Life Insurance

ASUS launches ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 in India, adds new Zenbooks and Vivobooks
ASUS, on Thursday, announced the launch of its new ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) laptop, the Zephyrus G14 in ...
IDBI Federal Life Insurance is confident that the uncertainty surrounding its operations will now abate after IDBI Bank signed an agreement to sell 27 per cent of its stake in the insurance joint venture to the other two partners.
“From an operational standpoint, nothing changes for the company, we will focus on the job at hand and continue to focus on solvency, cost, new business, product profitability. But the announcement puts an end to all the uncertainty the organisation has been through the last three years,” said Vighnesh Shahane, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, IDBI Federal Life Insurance.
IDBI Bank had on August 6 said it has executed an agreement to sell up to 27 per cent of its stake in the life insurer to its joint venture partners — Ageas Insurance International and Federal Bank. While 23 per cent stake would be sold to Ageas, Federal Bank would acquire up to four per cent stake, leaving IDBI Bank with 21 per cent stake. At present, it owns 48 per cent stake in IDBI Federal Life Insurance.
Shahane said IDBI Bank may look to monetise its entire stake and completely exit the insurance joint venture eventually if it finds a buyer for its remaining stake or if the foreign direct investment norms for insurance is liberalised, in which case Ageas could acquire more stake.
Life Insurance Corporation of India now holds majority stake of 51 per cent in loss-making IDBI Bank. Since insurance regulations do not permit an insurer to hold more than 10 per cent stake in the another insurer, IDBI Bank has to divest its stake in the insurance joint venture.
Shahane said the life insurer will also focus on increasing its distribution footprint and plans to tie up with one or more banks.
“Bancassurance will be the dominant channel in India and efforts are on also to get one more bank partners in our distribution franchise,” he said, adding that sales of its products by IDBI Bank had become negligible.
“Sales through IDBI had de-grown by 95 per cent and are almost at zero. Sales by Federal Bank grew by 40 per cent,” he noted.
The insurer is also looking at growing proprietary channels like agency, direct sales team and online sales.
The insurer has been profitable for eight consecutive years and reported a 22 per cent increase in its net profit to ₹162 crore in 2019-20.
ASUS, on Thursday, announced the launch of its new ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) laptop, the Zephyrus G14 in ...
Will be the most expensive supercar on our roads, if one does make it here
Its Indian arm, TKM, is ushering in changes at work and dealerships
The true wireless earbuds sibling to the world’s favourite headphones are finally in India and they compete ...
The one-off resolution of stressed personal loans will be available to borrowers repaying their loans ...
There is a unique advantage in going for critical illness policies of general insurers, and that is ...
The stock of REC gained 5 per cent with above average volume on Thursday, rebounding from a key support level ...
₹1040 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1026101010551070 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff ...
Hopes soared along with the domestic flights that took off on May 25 after being grounded by the Covid-19 ...
The memory of a common cold in some blood cells may help protect the body from Covid-19, researchers hold
A series of recent orders has dented public perception of the judiciary as custodian of rights
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and first-time director Honey Trehan on their new Netflix thriller that’s left ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...