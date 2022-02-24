Ideal Finance rebranded as Mahindra Ideal Finance

Ideal Finance Limited, a subsidiary of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Limited (Mahindra Finance/MMFSL) on Thursday announced the rebranding of its company name to Mahindra Ideal Finance Limited (MIFL).

“This rebranding will form the bedrock on which the two joint venture partners (Mahindra Finance and Ideal Group) will build the vision of making Mahindra Ideal Finance one of the leading licensed finance companies (LFC) in Sri Lanka,” Mahindra Finance said in an official release.

“The investment by Mahindra Finance has already resulted in a strong recognition for the company with a re-rating from Fitch ratings to AA – (Outlook Stable),” it said.

MMFSL’s investment in Sri Lanka is part of its international strategy of expanding into India like Asian markets.

It focuses primarily on the strategic importance market for the Mahindra Group for its automotive and farm equipment products.

“Sri Lanka as an automotive market holds strategic importance for the Mahindra Group, where it has also set up an assembly line operation,” it said.

Ideal Finance currently provides a range of financial services products to Sri Lankan customers.

Consequent to the rebranding and officially in nomenclature from Ideal Finance Limited to Mahindra Ideal Finance Limited, in Sri Lanka, the rebranded entity –Mahindra Ideal Finance – will further explore offering an even wider suite of products in a bid to enhance its customer value proposition.

These would include Gold Loans, leases for personal vehicles, commercial trucks, two & three-wheelers, SME loans, consumer finance loans and personal loans.

The company aims to rapidly increase its branch network across Sri Lanka.

Ramesh Iyer, Vice-Chairman & Managing Director, Mahindra Finance, said, “We are looking at expanding in Asia and this strategic partnership with the Ideal Group is a significant step in that direction. We believe that the Sri Lankan market holds great growth potential with a strong, long-term growth opportunity.”

“The newly christened entity will be a win-win for both partners in this market as we bring in the required resources, capital and expertise to fuel this growth,” said Iyer.

Nalin Welgama, Chairman, Ideal Group, said, “Our association with the Mahindra Group has been a long standing one and the Mahindra Group lending its name to the erstwhile Ideal Finance is a testimony to the confidence that the Mahindra Group has in this partnership.”

“We are confident that MIFL will facilitate exponential growth opportunities in Sri Lanka’s financial services market and help achieve our goal to become one of the leading financial institutions in the country. We strongly believe that the new brand - Mahindra Ideal Finance will have a positive influence on the business and will propel the company to greater heights in Sri Lanka,” said Welgama.

Mahindra Ideal Finance plans to capitalise on Mahindra Finance’s expertise in the financial services domain, and Ideal Finance’s market knowledge “to build a robust financial services business” in Sri Lanka.

Mahindra Finance aims to expand the scope of business in Sri Lanka by replicating its “successful and socially inclusive” business model.