Ideal Finance rebrands itself to Mahindra Ideal Finance

Ideal Finance, a subsidiary of Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services on Wednesday announced the rebranding of its company name to Mahindra Ideal Finance Limited (MIFL). “This rebranding will form the bedrock on which the two joint venture partners (Mahindra Finance and Ideal Group) will build the vision of making Mahindra Ideal Finance one of the leading licensed finance companies (LFC) in Sri Lanka,” it said in a statement. Ideal Finance provides financial services products to the Sri Lankan customers. The rebranded entity – Mahindra Ideal Finance – will further look at enhancing its customer value proposition by offering an even wider suite of products including gold loans, leases for personal vehicles, commercial trucks, two and three-wheelers, SME loans, consumer finance loans and personal loans, the statement further said. The company is also aiming at rapidly increasing its branch network across the island nation.

