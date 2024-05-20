Not hitting fours and sixes, and playing the singles and twos continuously, over a long period of time. One of the fundamental disciplines we have is that credit should grow less than deposits, and not using borrowings to grow credit. We have achieved this for five years. We have guided for a gross and net NPA of two per cent and one per cent, respectively. Our internal plan was to keep it below 1.5 per cent and 0.5 per cent, respectively. The third important thing is to have cutting-edge technology. Even if there’s pressure on the P&L or other short-term pressures, we will keep building the fundamentals right.