IDFC FIRST Bank reports 11% y-o-y growth in gross funded assets

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
IDFC FIRST Bank reported a 10.70 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) growth in gross funded assets to ₹1,22,289 crore as of December-end 2021 against ₹1,10,469 crore as of December-end 2020. During the third quarter (Q3) of FY22, the private sector bank’s gross funded assets rose by ₹5,019 crore.
Housing loans book grew by 44.2 per cent y-o-y as of December 31, 2021. Mortgage-backed businesses grew 27.4 per cent y-o-y as of December 31, 2021, the bank said in an exchange filing. Mortgages-backed businesses constituted 38.5 per cent of the retail, commercial and rural banking business as of December 31, 2021.
Retail loans (including mortgages)and corporate loans & others accounted for 51.1 per cent and 23.7 per cent, respectively, of the funded asset book. Rural loans and commercial loans accounted for 9.8 per cent and 8.8 per cent, respectively, of the funded asset book.
Infrastructure financing de-grew by 30.6 per cent y-o-y as of December 31, 2021, and now constitutes 6.6 per cent of the total funded assets as of December 31, 2021, as compared to 10.5 per cent as of December 31, 2020.
Total customer deposits were up 10.48 per cent y-o-y to ₹85,387 crore as of December-end 2021 against ₹77,289 crore as of December-end 2020. During Q3, the bank’s total deposits increased by ₹1,498 crore.
The bank’s low-cost current account, savings account (CASA) aggregated to approximately ₹47,879 crore as of December 31, 2021, a growth of 18.04 per cent over ₹40,563 crore as of December 31, 2020. CASA ratio stood at 51.85 per cent as of December 31, 2021, as compared to 48.31 per cent as of December 31, 2020, and 51.28 per cent as of September 30, 2021.
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
Markets in 2021 were in no mood for a breather. After defying sceptics with a 15 per cent gain in CY2020, the ...
This strategy will help you reinvest at higher rates sooner rather than later
Rising inflation across all regions can boost gold as it is seen as a natural hedge
Sensex and Nifty 50 could find a bottom in the third quarter and fresh bounce towards end of year
Concern for the planet and society was never on the corporate agenda in a big way; that will now seriously ...
The telling of vaccine rollouts from HIV to SARS-CoV2 virus is a true adventure story of our times
Anupama Chopra’s book A Place in my Heart is a delightful insider’s view of the Indian film industry as a ...
Based on India's war against terror, 'Operation Trojan Horse' is an engaging thriller novel.
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...