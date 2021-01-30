IDFC First Bank reports Q3 net profit of Rs 129.61 crore

Content creators mean business
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
IDFC First Bank reported a standalone net profit of Rs 129.61 crore in the third quarter of the fiscal, as against a net loss of Rs 1,638.89 crore a year ago.
For the quarter ended December 31, net interest income grew by 14 per cent to Rs 1,744 crore, up from Rs 1,534 crore in the third quarter last fiscal.
“The NII for the quarter takes into account provision for interest reversal on proforma NPA cases at December 31, 2020,” IDFC First Bank said in a statement on Saturday.
Net interest margin rose to 4.65 per cent in the third quarter this fiscal versus 3.86 per cent a year ago and 4.57 per cent in the second quarter this fiscal.
Provisions however, shot up to Rs 482.22 crore in the October to December quarter from Rs 230.47 crore a year ago.
The gross non performing assets of the bank reduced to 1.33 per cent as of December 31, as compared to 2.83 per cent a year ago. The net NPA was 0.33 per cent as of December 31, as compared to 1.23 per cent as of December 2019.
The pro forma gross NPA as on December 31, 2020 was 4.18 per cent and the net NPA as on December 31, 2020 was 2.04 per cent.
The total restructured (approved and implemented) book including retail and wholesale loans stood at 0.80 per cent of the total funded assets.
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Carriers claim that all measures — including pre-flight tests, cabin sanitisation and fresh air inflow — have ...
Infrastructure & Power: Realise big dreamsIn December 2019, the Centre laid out an ambitious plan for ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 stay above key support ahead of the Budget
Insurance policies with OPD benefit cover this practice
Investors can consider buying silver futures which is projected to touch ₹75,000 in short term
A virus swept aside 2020 plans to mark the 250th year of the birth of Beethoven. We need the German composer’s ...
The lockdown sent millennials and WFH-ers scurrying to the home chefs and cloud kitchens for their daily ...
Former MLA and farmer leader VM Singh on the violence that followed the January 26 tractor rally, the impasse ...
The birds, locally known as the Garuda, help farmers by killing rats and other farm pests
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...