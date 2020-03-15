IDFC First to invest ₹250 cr in Yes Bank

My five
IDFC First Bank on Sunday said it will make an equity investment of ₹250 crore in beleaguered Yes Bank to acquire 25 crore equity shares.
“...duly authorized committee of the Board of Directors of IDFC FIRST Bank Ltd had at its meeting held on March 14, 2020 accorded approval for an equity investment of upto ₹250 crores comprising upto 25 crore equity shares at a price of ₹10 each and face value of ₹2 each, under the proposed Scheme of Reconstruction of Yes Bank Ltd under the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, subject to regulatory and government approval(s), if any,” the bank said in a BSE filing.
Earlier on Saturday, Federal Bank had committed to investing ₹300 crore in Yes Bank for subscription of its 30 crore shares.
The Centre on Saturday notified the YES Bank Limited Reconstruction Scheme, 2020, a day after the Union Cabinet approved a reconstruction plan proposed by the RBI for bailing out fund-starved Yes Bank.
The authorised capital of Yes Bank has been increased to ₹6,200 crore, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday.
As per the reconstruction scheme, moratorium on the troubled lender will be lifted on March 18.
Under the plan, state-run SBI will infuse ₹7,250 crore in the crisis-ridden bank and take 49 per cent equity.
As per the rescue plan, ICICI Bank will invest ₹1,000 crore, mortgage lender HDFC ₹1,000 crore, Axis Bank ₹600 crore, Kotak Mahindra Bank ₹500 crore, Bandhan Bank and Federal Bank ₹300 crore, each.
There will be a three year lock-in period for all the investors. However, the lock-in period for SBI would be only for 26 per cent of shareholding. It would be 75 per cent in case of other investors.
