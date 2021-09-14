IDFC losing investor confidence over delay in value unlocking

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Investors’ patience with IDFC’s drawn out restructuring exercise seems to be wearing thin, going by their feedback to its Board and management at a pre-annual general meeting conference call.
While one investor wanted IDFC to immediately divest its stake in its asset management company (AMC), failing which he said he will reach out to other investors’ to seek a change in management, another investor, referring to the performance of the stock, alleged value destruction for shareholders.
Vinod Rai, Non-Executive Chairman, IDFC, explained that it has taken the company the last three-four years to try and simplify the entire corporate structure and it has managed to remove all the other entities, except the Bank, AMC and the Foundation. “Now, what we are grappling with today is the IDFC Foundation. It has two joint ventures under it -- one is with the Government of Delhi and another is with the Government of Karnataka.”
Also read: To remain on IDFC board, Vinod Rai gives up independent director’s post
In his statement to the shareholders in the latest annual report, Rai observed that in pursuit of creating maximum value for shareholders, over the last few years the Board has been focused on cleaning up the corporate structure of the IDFC Group while awaiting the expiry of the 5-year lock in period for the Group as promoter of IDFC FIRST Bank.
The Reserve Bank of India vide their letter dated July 20, 2021, has clarified that after expiry of the ‘lock in’ period of 5 years, IDFC can exit as promoter of IDFC FIRST Bank.
Rai, who was the Comptroller and Auditor General of India between 2008 and 2013, emphasised that IDFC has engaged a security advisor in October 2020 for disinvestment of non-core activities and for drawing up a strategy, roadmap ahead, etc. The single term of reference for the advisor was maximisation of shareholder value, he added.
In the report, IDFC Chairman noted that alienation of the investments by IDFC Foundation and detachment of Foundation are a prerequisite for the optimum restructuring of IDFC for creating maximum value for shareholders.
IDFC management has been making full efforts in this direction but progress on this front has been slow in view of challenging nature of specific conditions that exist in the joint venture agreements, he added.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
If technologically inclined, you might be doing your banking through digital-only platforms. But is the online ...
Bias is bullish, but caution is warranted
Interest earned on an employees’ PF contribution of over ₹2.5 lakh a year would be taxable
Traders can stay on the fence till the silver contract makes a decisive breach
Jim Davidson dwells in detail on the failure to make it in the first attempt and the harrowing return to ...
A handbook on India’s first women doctors holds up a mirror to the social and political realities of the 19th ...
Rahul Raina’s debut novel, set in the bylanes of Delhi, tells a fast-paced tale about the underbelly of the ...
On 12 September1943, German Commando Otto Skorzeny and his forces rescued Italian dictator Benito Mussolini ...
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Fifty years ago brand Limca — the lemony carbonated drink created by Ramesh Chauhan and later acquired by ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...