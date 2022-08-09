hamburger

Money & Banking

IDFC reports consolidated PAT of ₹252 crore in Q1

Our Bureau | Updated on: Aug 09, 2022

Money bag with coins and up arrow. The concept of a successful business. Increase profits and capital. Budget and Revenue Growth. Rupee, rupiah | Photo Credit: Andrii Yalanskyi

IDFC had reported a net profit of ₹42 crore in the preceding quarter

Mumbai, August 9

IDFC Ltd reported a consolidated net profit of ₹252 crore in the first quarter against a net loss of ₹410 crore in the year-ago quarter.

IDFC operates as an NBFC – Investment Company mainly holding investment in IDFC Financial Holding Company Ltd (IDFC FHCL), which is a non-operative financial holding company.

IDFC FHCL in turn holds investments in IDFC FIRST Bank and IDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) Ltd.

IDFC’s consolidated net profit includes profit from IDFC First Bank (associate) and profit from AMC, FHCL, and other subsidiaries. It had reported a net profit of ₹42 crore in the preceding quarter.

Published on August 09, 2022
IDFC Ltd
Quarterly Results
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you