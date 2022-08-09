IDFC reports consolidated PAT of ₹252 crore in Q1

Mumbai, August 9

IDFC Ltd reported a consolidated net profit of ₹252 crore in the first quarter against a net loss of ₹410 crore in the year-ago quarter.

IDFC operates as an NBFC – Investment Company mainly holding investment in IDFC Financial Holding Company Ltd (IDFC FHCL), which is a non-operative financial holding company.

IDFC FHCL in turn holds investments in IDFC FIRST Bank and IDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) Ltd.

IDFC’s consolidated net profit includes profit from IDFC First Bank (associate) and profit from AMC, FHCL, and other subsidiaries. It had reported a net profit of ₹42 crore in the preceding quarter.