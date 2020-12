IFSCA permits Banking Units to transfer assets through participation agreements

International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) has allowed Banking Units (BUs) to transfer assets to/from other financial institutions, persons resident in India and persons resident outside India through any internationally recognised standard risk participation agreement.

Transfer of assets through the risk participation agreement route is a common practice in many jurisdictions especially in the field of trade finance.

Such risk participation is undertaken as a bilateral contract under a standard document called a risk participation agreement between the two institutions (buying and selling entity).

One of the common standard risk participation agreement is the Master Risk Participation Agreement (MRPA) developed by the Bankers Association for Finance and Trade (BAFT).

This dispensation is expected to encourage risk participation of foreign currency assets through BUs in IFSC instead of banks in foreign jurisdictions, an official release said.