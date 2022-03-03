hamburger

Money & Banking

IIFL Finance partners with NIRA to provide personal loans

BL Mumbai Bureau | Updated on: Mar 03, 2022

Will enable NIRA to continue scaling up its business

IIFL Finance has partnered with fintech NIRA to provide personal loans of up to ₹1 lakh.

“Through this partnership, salaried customers can avail a personal loan of up to ₹1 lakh from IIFL Finance by downloading the NIRA app from Google Play Store,” said a statement on Thursday.

This partnership will enable NIRA to continue scaling up its business and help IIFL build its unsecured lending book, it further said.

Published on March 03, 2022
personal loans

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you