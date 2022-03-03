IIFL Finance partners with NIRA to provide personal loans

IIFL Finance has partnered with fintech NIRA to provide personal loans of up to ₹1 lakh.
“Through this partnership, salaried customers can avail a personal loan of up to ₹1 lakh from IIFL Finance by downloading the NIRA app from Google Play Store,” said a statement on Thursday.
This partnership will enable NIRA to continue scaling up its business and help IIFL build its unsecured lending book, it further said.
Published on
March 03, 2022
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.