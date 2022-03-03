IIFL Finance partners with NIRA to provide personal loans

IIFL Finance has partnered with fintech NIRA to provide personal loans of up to ₹1 lakh.

“Through this partnership, salaried customers can avail a personal loan of up to ₹1 lakh from IIFL Finance by downloading the NIRA app from Google Play Store,” said a statement on Thursday.

This partnership will enable NIRA to continue scaling up its business and help IIFL build its unsecured lending book, it further said.