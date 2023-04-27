IIFL Finance on Wednesday reported 16 per cent jump in standalone net profit at ₹269 crore for March quarter 2022-23.

The non-banking financial company had posted a net profit of ₹231 crore for the year-ago period.

Total income during January-March last fiscal rose to ₹1,092 crore from ₹1,079 crore, IIFL Finance said in a regulatory filing.

Interest income rose to ₹905.67 crore during the quarter as against ₹857.64 crore in the year-ago period.

During the year ended March 31, 2023, the company declared and paid an interim dividend of ₹4 per equity share of face value of ₹2 each, and the same is considered as final, it said.

