Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd. (IREDA), a public sector enterprise supporting financial and other services, has recorded loan sanctions worth ₹9,136 crore in the first quarter. These sanctions mark a growth of 382.62 per cent compared to ₹1,893 crore in Q1FY24, as per the provisional figures, subject to audit.

Disbursements during the same period stood at Rs 5,320 crore, marking an increase of 67.61 per cent year-on-year (YoY) compared to ₹3,174 crore in the first quarter of FY24. The total loan book outstanding in Q1 of this fiscal reached ₹63,150 crore, representing a growth of 33.77% from ₹47,207 crore in the previous financial year.

Pradip Kumar Das, CMD, IREDA, said “IREDA’s robust performance in the first quarter underscores our commitment to accelerating the deployment of renewable energy solutions in India. The substantial increase in loan sanctions and disbursements reflects our proactive approach in supporting projects that contribute to India’s renewable energy goals.”

