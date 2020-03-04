Money & Banking

IMF, World Bank to hold April meetings in ‘virutal format’

PTI Washington | Updated on March 04, 2020 Published on March 04, 2020

The spring gathering of finance ministers and central bankers held in Washington in April will be shifted to a “virtual format” due to the coronavirus epidemic, the IMF and World Bank said on Tuesday.

The biannual meetings of the development lending institutions attract thousands of officials, journalists and private sector participants from 180 member countries - just the kind of gathering health authorities say should be avoided.

IMF chief, Kristalina Georgieva, and World Bank President, David Malpass, said in a joint statement that “given growing health concerns related to the virus,” they will switch “to a virtual format” for the meetings set for April 16-18. “We remain fully committed to maintaining a productive dialogue with our stakeholders and will leverage our virtual connection capabilities to the fullest to hold our essential policy consultations with the membership,” said the statement.

