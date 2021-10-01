Improved revenue structure for NPS’ Point of Presence coming soon, says PFRDA Chief Bandyopadhyay

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Pension regulator PFRDA (Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority) is currently undertaking a comprehensive review of Point-of-Presence (PoP) revenue structures and new rates are expected to be available in a month, its Chairman, Supratim Bandyopadhyay, said on Friday.
“We have formed a committee for this purpose. The report is expected in a month,” Bandyopadhyay told a press conference on the occasion of ‘NPS Diwas’.
From this year, October 1 will be celebrated as ‘NPS Diwas’ every year, he added.
Also see: Fund Query: Should investors over 60 go for the NPS?
PoPs are the first points of interaction of the National Pension System (NPS) subscriber with the architecture. These entities provide services related to NPS to contributors. Such entities include banks, non-banks and various fintech companies.
The proposed move to revise PoP compensation structure is expected to motivate them to sell more NPS to citizens across the country. It will come at a time when several PoPs have conveyed to PFRDA that the individual agents or business correspondents (in the case of banks) appointed by them will also start distributing NPS as a product.
PFRDA has already, in June this year, made changes in regulations to allow even individuals to work as distributors of pension products. This has paved the way for those working as insurance agents or mutual fund distributors to also distribute NPS.
Earlier, only institutions were given the licences for distribution, and the regulator had allowed entities such as banks, NBFCs and certain non-bank entities categorised as PoP to work as distributors.
Meanwhile, Bandyopadhyay also said that the number of new NPS subscribers onboarded in the first half of this fiscal grew 60 per cent at about 3.25 lakhs against 2.1 lakh recorded in the same period last year. As of September 25, the total assets under management (AUM) of NPS stood at about ₹6.67 lakh crore, he said, adding that PFRDA was well on course of meeting the aspiration of ₹7.5 lakh crore AUM by the end of March 2022.
Also see: Custodians for NPS: PFRDA sets minimum ₹1-lakh crore assets under custody for eligibility
Bandyopadhyay also highlighted that the equity funds of NPS have recorded 13 per cent compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) on a 12-year track record.
“Active fund management has been a huge positive for us. It was our decision to allow active fund management that has helped us achieve this. This would not have been possible in passive fund management,” he said.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Fret not if your bank or merchant is yet to comply with the guidelines. There is a way out.
There are three possible ways to invest in the infrastructure space. Here are our picks for each of these
There is still scope for the dollar index to rise to 94 while it stays above 93
But these small companies come with a big risk too, as 40 per cent of the listings in the last year have ...
In the digital world, building trust is no longer about what we say but how we say it with our digital body ...
The book gives a tantalisingly brief glimpse into the world of policy-making
Serial entrepreneur Shirish Nadkarni, co-founder, Livemocha and ex Microsoft will be virtually launching his ...
Akash Kapur’s ‘Better to Have Gone’ traces what happens when we believe deeply in a quest and give up ...
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...